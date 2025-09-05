Social Hub by Routelab: The role of infrastructure in sustainable ports

The Social Hub by Routelab event “Green Ports and the Future of Sustainable Shipping” was held with great success at the port of Kyllini.

The CEO of the Port of Patras S.A., Panagiotis Anastasopoulos, highlighted the strategic importance of the port of Patras, which is the largest state port in the country, noting that “we cannot talk about an international European port if we have not secured combined transport.”

He underlined the importance of the port’s railway connection with a line capable of serving freight trains. Such a development will provide a solution to the freight issue, as it will allow the servicing of container ships and will significantly enhance unaccompanied cargo. The port of Patras is already expanding its network beyond Italy, to new destinations such as Turkey, Egypt and France.

Combined transport can create new, quality jobs and boost wealth production. Thus, the port of Patras becomes a pole of development, capable of contributing decisively to the sustainable course of the country.

Particular emphasis was also placed on the need to implement cold ironing technologies, which will allow ships to be supplied with electricity while they are moored, thus reducing pollutant emissions.