FAMAR Group completes the acquisition of a MiP Pharma unit in Germany

FAMAR Group announced the completion of the acquisition of MiP Pharma’s sterile pharmaceutical production unit in Homburg, Germany, acquiring full ownership control of the unit.

According to the announcement, the completion of the acquisition constitutes a strategic milestone for FAMAR’s development path and further increases its production footprint in high-value-added pharmaceutical dosage forms, expanding its production potential in aseptic filling and packaging of lyophilized products.

“This acquisition is an important step for FAMAR, as it aligns with our growth strategy to diversify the dosage forms we develop and strengthens our ability to support an international clientele with services that meet the highest manufacturing standards. It allows FAMAR to increase its footprint in Europe, expanding its network in Germany, one of the most recognized pharmaceutical markets in the world. We are proud to welcome the Homburg team to the FAMAR family and look forward to building a strong, shared future together,” said Konstantinos Regis, CEO of FAMAR Group.

Matthew Strassberg, Partner and Head of Healthcare at MidEuropa, stated: “The agreement to acquire the Homburg unit underlines our confidence in FAMAR’s growth strategy. At the same time, it demonstrates our ability to support the international expansion of the companies that make up our portfolio. By securing significant new capital, we ensure that FAMAR has the necessary resources to serve an international client base and accelerate its long-term growth.”