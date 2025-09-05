Alpha Bank: Tourism portfolio reaches 2.5 billion euros

Alpha Bank’s total tourism portfolio amounts to 2.5 billion euros, with the bank financing emblematic tourism projects in the country.

Alpha Bank continues to play a leading role in supporting Greek tourism, financing projects that aim at sustainable development, create long-term value for the Greek economy, strengthen local communities and consolidate our country’s brand name as a leading destination worldwide, while highlighting the culture and traditions of various emblematic regions across Greece.

By implementing its Corporate Purpose “to support progress in life and entrepreneurship for a better tomorrow”, the Bank contributes to the upgrading of the tourism experience, competitiveness and extroversion of the sector, as well as to the strengthening of employment.

Investments with a strong footprint

Alpha Bank’s total portfolio in tourism currently amounts to 2.5 billion euros, corresponding to 29% of the total 8.7 billion euros allocated to the sector, a fact that confirms its leading position.

86% of financing is directed to four and five star hotels, which constitute the main pillar of the upgrading of the Greek tourism product and represent 97% of the total balances.

Alpha Bank is not limited to financing, but also offers comprehensive advisory services to a wide range of tourism units, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large hotel groups. In particular, for small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the tourism sector, the Bank emerges as an important partner and supporter of several small hotel units, ensuring their access to the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF).

Through the use of financial tools such as the RRF, but also through strategic partnerships with leading international institutional investors, such as AGC, GSAM, Blackstone, GIC, Hines and HIG, it has already allocated funds exceeding 1.1 billion euros. These partnerships increase the confidence of foreign investors in the Greek market, providing a strong boost to the economy and the international recognition of our country’s tourism product.

360° campaign for tourism

Alpha Bank’s leading position in financing the tourism sector is the theme of the new 360° communication campaign created by the Bank and highlights its role as a catalyst for development, through the presentation of 7 emblematic projects:

• Expansion of El. Venizelos Airport

• Gennadi Grand Resort

• JW Marriott, Crete Resort & Spa

• Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

• Oia Canaves Epitome

• Olea All Suite Hotel

• Stella Island Resort & Spa

With the message that progress in tourism means progress for society and the economy, the campaign aims to highlight Alpha Bank’s role in financing tourism businesses, both in the development and creation of new jobs, and in the promotion of the local culture, products and traditions of our country at an international level.