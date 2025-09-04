PPC Group participates in the European research project SOLARIS

PPC Group is participating in the European research project SOLARIS, which aims to develop more efficient, reliable and profitable operation and maintenance strategies for photovoltaic (PV) systems across Europe, according to the announcement.

The project is co-funded by the Horizon Europe program, has a four-year duration (2024-2028) and is coordinated by Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (Denmark).

SOLARIS develops an integrated set of physical and digital tools that will improve forecasting, enhance performance and support the maintenance of photovoltaic plants. The goal is to increase efficiency and availability of facilities, while reducing the cost of generated energy by 10%.

PPC actively contributes to the project by providing its 2.6 MW “Bitakos” photovoltaic park in Kastro-Lykovouni as a testing ground for the practical application and validation of SOLARIS solutions under real operating conditions. Within this framework, data such as meteorological measurements, dust deposition through sensors, energy production records, PV module characteristics, as well as information on cleaning and maintenance procedures are collected.

PPC is also responsible for designing the exploitation strategy of the project, focusing on the development of business models and market analysis, to maximize the application and commercial utilization of SOLARIS results. PPC’s role requires close cooperation and knowledge exchange with all partners, aiming to create added value from the project’s research outcomes.

Participation in SOLARIS is aligned with PPC Group’s strategy to leverage digital tools and promote sustainable investments in Renewable Energy Sources. The transformation of PPC into a Powertech Group includes, among other things, the systematic integration of innovation, the enhancement of technological capacity, and the continuous improvement of energy efficiency. SOLARIS, along with projects such as TWINVEST, RAIDO, DCFlex, and XTRUST-6G, represents important steps in this direction, strengthening PPC’s role in the European energy transition.