OPAP on track to meet 2025 targets

Driven by Joker, Eurojackpot and Online Gaming, OPAP is on track to meet the goals set by its management for 2025.

The listed company showed an increase in turnover and profitability and maintained its positive dividend policy towards its shareholders following the approval of the distribution of 0.50 euros per share as an interim dividend for fiscal year 2025, with a cut-off date of November 3, 2025. At the same time, the company remained committed to implementing the strategic priorities.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Jan Karas, CEO of OPAP, stressed that “the second quarter of 2025 was another dynamic quarter for OPAP, with strong financial results and gross revenue growth of 4.7% year-on-year, despite a difficult base of comparison for sports betting compared to last year, due to Euro 2024. The revenue growth came mainly from JOKER, which maintained high levels of player interaction and performance, thanks to a favorable jackpot series, which extended into the third quarter.”

In addition, the positive momentum of Eurojackpot continued. These factors had a broader positive impact on traffic in the retail network and across all game categories. Also, for another quarter, iGaming activities recorded strong results, supported by the continued development of the game portfolio, customer experience and loyalty programs.

In detail, OPAP’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 6.5% to 1.15 billion euros in the first half of 2025, while net revenue in the second quarter amounted to 557.9 million euros, up by 4.7% year-on-year, as a result of the strong performance of online games (+9.2% year-on-year) – contributing 31% to the Group’s total revenue. Retail activity also recorded an increase of 2.8% year-on-year.

Gross profit (from games) increased by 8.1% year-on-year in the first half. In the second quarter, gross profit (from games) was up 5.5% year-on-year, following the increase in revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6.6% to 398.4 million year-on-year in the first half of 2025 and in the second quarter increased by 4.3% to 191.3 million as a result of the strong growth in revenue.

Net profit in the first half amounted to 233.4 million euros, recording an increase of 6.3% year-on-year. In the second quarter, it increased by 3.6% to 110.0 million euros. The group’s cash position remained strong.

According to Karas, “overall, the second quarter results reflect the successful execution of our business strategy, as well as our ability to create sustainable value. Looking ahead, we are confident that OPAP is well positioned to achieve its financial and business targets for fiscal year 2025. We remain committed to implementing our strategic priorities, while continuing to meet our ESG commitments and create value for all our stakeholders.”