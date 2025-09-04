September is a month of opportunities for Greek banks

September is a ‘hot’ month for investment developments in Greece’s financial sector.

A critical three-day period begins on Thursday in New York for Greek banks as they will participate in two major financial conferences – UBS and Citi.

Visits to Athens

New York seem to be the start of a feverish investment season. According to information from “N”, bank executives are going to have a full schedule throughout September, starting with the financial results of the first half of the year.

The curtain of this powerful month opens in New York with the UBS conference “Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference 2025” and the Citi conference “Citi’s 2025 GEMS Conference.”

Two conferences will follow in London (Goldman Sachs and Bank of America), but also in Paris, the Kepler Paris Autumn Conference 2025, where, according to information, only Alpha Bank will participate.

Moreover, according to “N” sources, a group of analysts is expected to arrive in Athens. They have already scheduled meetings with top bank executives, while they are going to visit all systemic banks one by one.

Targets

The participation of Greek banks in the New York roadshows is very strong this year.

The Greek systemic banks will inform about their recent synergies or acquisitions in order to attract more investors. More specifically, the Greek banks will have to present a strong narrative about the expansion and internationalization of their activities.

Upgrade

On the other hand, an important result that these contacts may bring is the upgrade of target prices on their shares or investment grades by international investment rating agencies such as JP Morgan, UBS, and Citi so as to strengthen their creditworthiness.