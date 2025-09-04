METLEN joins FTSE 100 index – Confidence in the company’s vision and ability

Metlen Energy & Metals joined the FTSE100 index, as confirmed by FTSE Russell in a statement.

More specifically, the global provider of index and benchmark solutions said that the Burberry Group and Metlen Energy & Metals joined the FTSE 100 index as a result of the quarterly review in September 2025. Taylor Wimpey and Unite Group will exit the FTSE 100 index and will be added to the FTSE 250 index.

International investor confidence

As Evangelos Mytilineos emphasized in a relevant post on LinkedIn, “Metlen Energy & Metals’ addition in the FTSE 100, less than a month after our listing on the London Stock Exchange, marks a new chapter in the company’s international growth story. It reflects the confidence of international investors in our vision and our ability to create sustainable growth on a global scale. We are proud to be the first Greek multinational to reach this milestone and join the FTSE 100 while trading in euros.”

Mytilineos added that “this achievement is the result of many years of hard work by many people. It brings a heightened sense of responsibility for all of us – to continue at the same pace and with even greater momentum in the years to come, consistently achieving our goals.”

Following its listing on the FTSE 100, Metlen takes another important step in its new international path. It is considered an indication of its rapid rise in the energy and metals market. As highlighted by international analysts, both the listing of the company on the London Stock Exchange and the inclusion in this index mark a new era for the company. It expects inflows of new capital as it expands its access to international capital markets, strengthens its investment profile and is ready to exploit new areas of development with an international footprint.