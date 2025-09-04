Is Greece–Cyprus power link switched off?

The Greece–Cyprus power interconnection project — plagued by setbacks — took on a new twist yesterday following a revelation by the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Speaking to journalists, Christodoulides revealed that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, following various complaints, decided to open an investigation into possible criminal offenses in relation to the “Great Sea Interconnector” project. However, he reiterated the strategic importance of the project and added that there is no difference of opinion between Athens and Nicosia.

“I would like to tell you that the Legal Service (of Cyprus) was informed by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office that after various complaints that have been made, it has decided to open an investigation into possible criminal offenses in relation to this specific project,” he stated.

He admitted that the investigations carried out by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office bring delays, but stressed that “above all it is the reputation, the credibility of our country.”

Regarding the electricity interconnection project, he reiterated that “the position of Nicosia is clear, the position of the Republic of Cyprus is unified. The project is of strategic importance. Its viability depends on the implementation of commitments undertaken by the implementing body, which is IPTO, and we expect the implementation of these specific commitments.”

In the case of the Greece-Cyprus electrical interconnection, the official ‘end’ of the project is reportedly still pending, with the diplomatic marathon continuing, while the Cypriot side is speaking of an unsustainable project and therefore “non-project”.