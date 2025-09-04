How resilient is Greek tourism?

“Greek tourism continues to show signs of dynamic growth,” the Secretary General of SETE and President of INSETE, George Vernikos, said on Naftemporiki TV.

As he noted, there is an increase in arrivals and a greater increase in foreign exchange inflow.

He also referred to the higher traffic from Indian tourists recorded, while he emphasized that people from India come to Greece for work.

Short-term rentals

On his part, the treasurer of the STAMA Association, Vasilis Argyrakis, referring to the INSETE survey on the available beds in short-term rentals, commented that the data has been obtained from a US company.

He also pointed out that there is a significant deviation from reality as the survey does not distinguish which accommodations are long-term and which are tourist accommodations with a GNTO license.