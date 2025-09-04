Shipping: Artificial Intelligence takes the helm

The global market for autonomous ships and advanced maritime technologies is expected to reach 165.61 billion dollars by 2030, according to analysis by Allied and Lloyd’s.

This figure reflects the explosive growth of a new industry, as well as the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and automation in shipping, at a time when safety, efficiency and environmental compliance are at the forefront.

In this context, CB Tankers – a subsidiary of Lomar, part of the Libra Group – has proceeded with the installation of Mythos AI’s Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) on the chemical carrier “CB Pacific”.

This is the first time that APAS has been installed on a tanker, initiating a one-year trial in real conditions.

The program is carried out in collaboration with lomarlabs, the investment arm of Lomar, and aims to test a new generation of “intelligent bridge”.

APAS is a system that combines radar and digital vision data, offering mariners immediate alerts of potential collisions and COLREG compliance.

“We don’t want to replace the crew, but to give them new capabilities,” Mythos AI CEO Geoff Douglass stated.

On his part, lomarlabs CEO Stylianos Papageorgiou emphasized that “real innovation doesn’t happen in PowerPoint presentations, it happens at sea, in ports and in daily testing.”

On the front line

These developments find Greek shipping on the front line. Panos Laskaridis, founder of Laskaridis Shipping, described – at the 9th “N” Shipping Conference – digitalization and data utilization as the most decisive disruption for the sector.

Stamatis Tsantanis pointed out that artificial intelligence is a strong ally for Greek and global shipping, while Simeon Palios – during his award ceremony by the Propeller Club of Piraeus – urged not to be afraid of new technologies: “For every position that can be lost, 1.7 new ones are created,” he emphasized.

These statements reflect a broader shift in the Greek shipping industry towards leveraging AI tools to enhance efficiency, compliance and competitiveness.

Nikolas Georgiou, CEO of Lomar, speaking about the collaboration with Mythos AI, said: “Technologies based on artificial intelligence have enormous potential for the safety, efficiency and sustainability of operations at sea.”

Other Greek shipowners are also betting on artificial intelligence, with George Prokopiou’s Dynagas having created a pioneering information system for detailed monitoring of fleet performance.

A similar approach is being taken by Maran Tankers Management, part of the Angelicoussis Group, which has improved the navigation of its tankers in areas with high maritime traffic through the use of artificial intelligence. The company, which manages a fleet of 54 ships – mainly Suezmaxes and VLCCs – underlined that the risk of accidents is particularly high when tankers sail in areas with smaller vessels that do not transmit position information.

Through AI, Maran Tankers aims to reduce these risks by offering crews better situational awareness and the ability to make faster decisions.