Cosmote Telekom: Expansion of partnership with Globalstar at the Nemea Satellite Communications Center

Globalstar, one of the world’s largest providers of satellite infrastructure and technologies, is expanding its collaboration with Cosmote Telekom, doubling the capacity of its satellite station at the state-of-the-art facilities of Cosmote Telekom’s Satellite Communications Center in Nemea, Corinth.

The new facility includes three additional satellite antennas and related ground station infrastructure, as part of the development of Globalstar’s third-generation C3 satellite array.

The Nemea project is part of an international program to develop ground stations in key geographical locations around the world.

For the needs of the project, Cosmote Telekom has undertaken the preparation of the infrastructure for the integration of Globalstar’s specialized equipment in its Satellite Center in Nemea.

With state-of-the-art satellite infrastructure and high-level expertise, it provides comprehensive teleport-as-a-service services, ensures uninterrupted interconnection between satellites and the ground, and offers 24×7 technical support from specialized personnel.

The cooperation between the two parties began in 2020, with the construction of the first three antennas of the ground station in Nemea.

The choice of Nemea is based, among other things, on its privileged geographical location, ideal weather conditions and reliable infrastructure, which ensure high availability, essential for the effective operation of satellite communications.

L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel & Vice President Regulatory Affairs at Globalstar, stated in this regard: “Greece and Nemea are a critical hub for the implementation of our new infrastructure in Europe. Our new antennas will communicate with the most advanced satellite service system.

We thank Cosmote Telekom for its excellent cooperation, technical support and flexibility.”