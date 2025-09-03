Heracles: 6.5 MW solar power plant fully operational at its factory in Evia – 6 million investment

HERACLES Group launched the operation of another large photovoltaic station at the premises of its factory in Milaki, Evia, following the corresponding installation at the Volos unit in May, enhancing its strategy for sustainable development and energy autonomy.

With an installed capacity of 6.5 MW, this investment of 6 million euros is part of the group’s broader energy transition plan, focusing on covering its own electricity needs through renewable sources, with a zero carbon footprint.

Estimated annual production of 10,000,000 kWh

A total of 11,000 state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels were installed at the Milaki plant, with an estimated annual production of close to 10,000,000 kWh, covering a large part of the plant’s energy requirements. In addition to energy autonomy, the project brings significant environmental benefits, as it is estimated that CO2 emissions will be reduced by approximately 2,350 tons annually.

“With our eyes on the future, we are steadily expanding our investments in sustainable development projects and environmentally friendly technologies,” said Vassilis Katerelos, General Manager of Sustainable Development of the HERACLES Group, adding: “The active transition towards a circular and green economy is our commitment and priority. We remain committed to our goal of driving the innovative and sustainable construction of the future.”