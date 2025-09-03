FinQuest 2025 (Alpha Bank) competition rewards AI applications

Applications for Alpha Bank’s international innovation competition FinQuest 2025 are open until September 22. The theme of the competition is artificial intelligence (AI) and the cash prize of the winner amounts to 15,000 euros.

The competition is aimed at dynamic startups from Greece and abroad, which develop solutions to improve the customer experience and enhance innovation in the banking industry.

Four AI-focused themes: candidate companies can submit their proposal by choosing one of the following four thematic areas:

Family Ecosystem: solutions for holistic management of a family’s banking needs.

Travel: tools for smarter and more economical travel planning.

Smart Living Financial Tools: applications for smart financial and expense management.

Employee Training: training platforms and simulations for employee development.

The goal of FinQuest 2025 is to highlight and support technological solutions that improve the digital experience of customers, promote innovation and can be integrated into the daily operation of the Bank. After the application period is completed, a specialized committee will evaluate the entries, with the six best ideas moving on to the next phase. This is a two-month acceleration program (Accelerator), which will take place in October and November 2025 and will include mentoring, workshops, networking and ongoing support. Finally, the finalist startups will present their final proposals at a special event dedicated to innovation, where the jury will highlight the three winning teams.

The competition is supported by important institutions and companies such as the Department of Administrative Science & Technology of the Athens University of Economics, Big Pi Ventures, Endeavor, EPAM, Found.ation, IBM, Metavallon, Microsoft, UniCredit. and EY.