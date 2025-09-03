Reduced expectations for the new spatial planning for renewable energy sources

Market players “see” limited benefits in the special spatial plan for RES currently being drafted.

The revision of the special spatial plan for Renewable Energy Sources constitutes an obligation of the country based on a relevant EU directive, with Greece, however, already five years late and still reporting delays.

According to relevant information, the preliminary work of the designers, based on the relevant European and national guidelines, has been completed, resulting in a draft that is now in the hands of the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

In a previous report, “N” had informed that the new national framework, in its general directions, was presented by the former Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis at a cabinet meeting, to be followed by a new report on the issue, by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on July 25.

Mitsotakis pointed out the need to accelerate the procedures in order to finalize it by the end of the year. “An issue that must be completed – it does not concern only the Ministry of Environment, but also co-responsible ministries – is the special spatial planning for renewable energy sources, for industry and for tourism. We will set a strict deadline there. By the end of the year, all three of these special spatial plans must be completed,” the prime minister had stated, among other things.

It is noted that the entire process is being extended, with the Ministry of Energy and Rural Development deciding last April to extend the completion date of the contract for the “Assessment and Review of the Special Spatial Planning Framework for Renewable Energy Sources” until December 16. Regarding the process, the ministry is required to proceed with a public consultation before proceeding with the legislation of the plan by the end of the year.

“In any case, the market remains cautious regarding the eventual ‘impact’ of the spatial plan on resolving issues, with some executives even commenting that its completion is now nothing more than ’empty gesture’.”