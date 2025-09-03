H&M Greece: Increase in turnover and profits – Gradual recovery in 2025

H&M Greece expects a gradual recovery of its financial data in 2025. The company’s goal is to limit its operating expenses as much as possible so that it can maintain or even increase its turnover and profitability.

The international clothing and footwear chain managed to achieve a marginal increase in sales in 2024 (+0.96%) but maintained satisfactory profitability, keeping its pre-tax profitability ratio at the same levels as the previous financial year.

In particular, the turnover of the current financial year amounted to 184.5 million euros, recording a marginal increase of 0.47% compared to the previous financial year. Gross operating profits reached 113.09 million euros, showing an increase of 4.16% compared to the previous financial year. Earnings before interest and taxes amounted to 7.3 million euros, up 18.41%. Pre-tax profits amounted to 6.7 million euros, recording an increase of 23.28%. The results after taxes totaled 4.5 million euros, registering an increase of 91.70% compared to the previous year.

The company recently opened its two emblematic stores in Greece, the flagship store at Ermou & Voulis downtown Athens and its historic store in Piraeus, presenting the next-gen concept of H&M.

According to Thomas Estrany, Sales Manager, Sales Market Greece, “these reopenings mark a milestone for H&M Greece, demonstrating our commitment to offering a unique experience that combines technology, sustainability and local character.

Our goal is to create inspiring spaces, where everyone can express themselves through fashion and enjoy a modern, comfortable shopping experience.”

As H&M representatives explained, both stores offer Click & Collect services and automatic parcel delivery kiosks for fast, self-service receipt and return of online orders, smart store technology for access to smart fitting rooms, with product information and browsing the online collection.