Greece: Inflation at 3.1% in August – The sixth highest in the Eurozone

After three months of upward trend, inflation in Greece fell to 3.1% in August.In contrast, the eurozone inflation in August recorded a marginal increase to 2.1% from 2% in the previous month.

The slowdown in the rate of increase in food and services prices, as well as the negative sign in energy, seem to have been the main reasons for the decline in inflation.

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, inflation in August fell from 3.7% in July to 3.1% in August. The energy index decreased by 1.9% while food increased by 2.4% and services by 4.9%.

For all eurozone countries, the data showed a slight acceleration in inflation to 2.1% from 2% in July.

According to data from the European Statistical Authority, Greece recorded the 6th highest inflation in the eurozone.

Μeanwhile, Greece recorded a significant decrease in energy prices by 1.9% compared to an increase of 0.7% in July.

Regarding the services sector, prices increased at a lower rate in August than in July, by 4.9% from 5.2%. Prices in the food, beverages and tobacco sector recorded a slowdown, where a significant slowdown in the growth rate was observed, 2.4% from 3.3% in July.

There was also a significant decline in core inflation, which, based on Eurostat data, stood at 3.9% in August from 4.3% in the previous month. The Hellenic Statistical Authority will announce the inflation figures for June on September 10.