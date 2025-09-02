Metlen proceeds with investment for 4th defense equipment factory in Volos

METLEN announced the final investment decision for the construction of the 4th defense equipment factory at its industrial complex in Volos.

“Just three months after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the third factory in Volos, METLEN has already submitted a business plan to be included in the Strategic Investments for a new (4th) industrial complex of integrated defense equipment parts, with the aim of manufacturing high-tech defense products,” the company announced.

The new factory will have a total area of approximately 10,000 sq m and will be equipped with five heavy machine tools and other special equipment of the most modern battle tank technology, Leopard 2A8.

The investment of approximately 50 million euros includes:

– the construction of a new heavy-duty building,

– supply and installation of mechanical machinery and equipment,

– support infrastructure and specialized training programs.

The operation of the new factory is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, creating 200-250 new jobs in the Volos area.

Mytilineos: Decisive step towards the creation of a modern and internationally competitive defense hub

METLEN President and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, stated: “Faithful to our announcements for the comprehensive investment plan in the defense sector at the Capital Markets Day in April 2025 in London, METLEN is taking another decisive step towards the creation of a modern and internationally competitive defense hub in Greece. We are responding to the demand of the international market, creating hundreds of jobs and bringing cutting-edge know-how to Greece, with strategic partnerships that strengthen our country’s role in European defense. I would like to remind you that our commitment to the CMD was for a defense hub of 5 factories. Together, they will form an interoperable defense hub of European scope, capable of simultaneously implementing multiple programs for the construction and support of heavy weapons systems.

The new investment is part of METLEN’s strategic partnerships with international defense giants, such as IVECO and KNDS, which further strengthen Greece’s position on the European map of defense industry and co-production.

Metlen’s goal is to contribute substantially to the defense autonomy of Greece and Europe, to the reindustrialization and development of critical technological sectors and to the strengthening of the defense autonomy of the country’s geopolitical position.”