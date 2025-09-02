Ambassador of the Republic of Korea visited ONEX shipyards in Elefsis

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Greece, Ju-seong LIM, visited the ONEX Group shipyards in Elefsis with the view to strengthening Greek-Korean relations.

Greece’s role as Europe’s gateway to the Mediterranean is highlighted as well as Korea’s role as a leading industrial power, at a time when international balances and technological transition make new strategic partnerships necessary.

Focus was placed on strengthening cooperation in shipbuilding and the defense industry, as well as joint initiatives in green technologies and alternative fuels, at a time when the international scene requires new strategic alliances.

During his visit, the Korean ambassador was given a tour of the shipyard facilities, was informed about the major projects currently underway and had a private meeting with the President and CEO of Onex Shipyards & Technologies Group and President of the Association of Hellenic Shipyards, Panos Xenokostas.

The discussion focused on the following critical issues:

The prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of shipbuilding, shipping in general and the defense industry, where the two countries hold a leading position and can shape models of international cooperation.

Moreover, they discussed joint actions on green technologies and alternative fuels, which are a priority for energy security and the sustainability of international shipping.