Cosco Shipping: Strong performance and investments in green fleet

Cosco Shipping Holdings recorded strong performance in the first half of 2025, despite unstable demand and fluctuating freight rates in container shipping, with operating income of 15.28 billion dollars and net profit of 2.83 billion dollars.

The subsidiary of the Chinese group COSCO, which is active in container transportation and port management, invested in digital and green development, while leveraging technology and low-carbon solutions.

It also strengthened the synergy between transportation and digital logistics, achieving resilience against geopolitical and trade challenges.

Cosco Shipping Holdings achieved operating income of 15.28 billion dollars (+7.78%) in the first half of 2025 and EBIT of 3.57 billion dollars (+3.40%), with an EBIT margin of 23.37%.

Net profit amounted to 2.83 billion dollars (+4.95%), while profits attributable to shareholders amounted to 2.46 billion dollars (+3.95%).

Despite geopolitical tensions and tariff fluctuations, the company recorded resilient growth in its core businesses in the first half of 2025.

Container revenues amounted to 14.67 billion dollars (+7.49% year-on-year), while terminal revenues reached 817 million (+14.75%).

The company maintained a healthy financial position, with net cash inflows from operating activities reaching 3.61 billion dollars, net financial income totaling 294 million dollars and investment income 423 million dollars. The debt-to-asset ratio stood at 43.25%.

Interim dividend

The Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of 0.078 dollars per share (before tax), which corresponds to approximately 50% of net profits attributable to shareholders.

With the continuous implementation of the company’s share repurchase program, earnings per share were further increased and shareholders’ rights were effectively protected.

Fleet expansion

In the first half of 2025, Cosco Shipping Holdings maintained a steady growth path, creating an integrated and intelligent supply chain system combining container transportation, port operations and logistics services.

Through the utilization of global resources and innovation in business models, the company promoted efficient operation and high-quality development, while increasing its resilience.

After the delivery of new ships, its fleet numbers 557 ships with a total capacity of over 3.4 million TEUs, while the order book reaches 910,000 TEUs, maintaining its leading position in the industry in terms of capacity.

Cosco has an order book of nearly 910,000 TEUs, including 42 new methanol dual-fuel ships.

In June, Cosco Shipping Yangpu (16,136 TEU), the first dual-fuel methanol container ship built in China, was delivered.

As part of the “green” transition, the company plans to structurally upgrade its fleet, installing methanol combustion systems on existing ships.

It is also investing in environmentally friendly containers and developing green shipping corridors in cooperation with the ports of Shanghai, Los Angeles and Hamburg.

At the same time, it is promoting the construction of terminals for the provision of electricity from land and the creation of green fuel supply networks, laying a strong foundation for achieving medium- and long-term decarbonization goals.