194 milestones in 12 months: Greece’s race to secure billions from the Recovery Fund

Greece has 12 months to complete the 194 remaining milestones of the National Recovery Plan “Greece 2.0” and manage to absorb all the remaining resources totaling 36 billion euros corresponding to Greece. Of the 194 milestones, 40 concern reforms and the remaining 154 investments.

So far, 68.5% of the reforms have been completed, that is, 87 out of 127 included in “Greece 2.0” and 37.3% of the investments, that is, 92 out of a total of 246.

A supplementary request is planned for the 6th tranche of the loan this month, amounting to 1.8 billion euros.

The next stop is October when the revision of the National Recovery Plan has been planned, as the government does not want a single euro to be lost, and the European Commission also wants as many resources as possible to be absorbed by the end of the Fund in 2026.

The 7th request is planned to be submitted in November for a total amount of 3.5 billion euros (1.7 billion euros in grants and 1.8 billion euros in loans). To submit it, Greece will have to meet 28 milestones. The 8th request is planned to be submitted in February 2026 after completing 30 objectives and milestones, while the 9th and final request is planned to be submitted in September 2026 with 136 milestones and targets.

The flagship reforms that will need to be completed by the end of the Recovery Fund include:

– Approval of special spatial planning frameworks for RES, Tourism and Industry

– National Housing Strategy

– Full implementation of the new judicial map

– No delays in enforcement and creation of a mechanism for the redefinition of courts regarding “pre-auction” and “post-auction” suspensions

– Creation of an artificial intelligence factory “Pharos” (access to data, computing resources and training for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The investment part includes:

– Renovation of 80 hospitals and 156 health centers

– Delivery of the E-65

– Completion of an aerial assets project for crisis management (e.g. delivery of 2 medium-sized multi-purpose helicopters for medical use, 8 amphibious firefighting aircraft of the Air Tractor type for island complexes, etc.)

Greece is awaiting the “green light” from the European Commission for the disbursement of the 6th installment of the subsidy party, amounting to 2.1 billion euros, following the submission of the relevant request in July.

21.3 billion euros in the state coffers

Greece has successfully completed 5 payment requests and the total amount of disbursements from the Recovery and Resilience Fund resources to the country reaches 21.3 billion euros, an amount that exceeds 59% of the total budget of “Greece 2.0”.

Upon the completion of the 6th request, which has been submitted, the total disbursements will now amount to 23.4 billion euros, thus 65% of the total resources allocated to it, while the disbursements of grants will reach 12.04 billion euros, 66% of the available resources.

It is recalled that the Recovery Fund ends in 2026. Countries are invited to meet the milestones and targets they have set by 31 August 2026. After this date, no payments and no additional action taken to meet the milestones and targets can be made. Similarly, amendments to the recovery and resilience plans cannot be approved after 31 August 2026.

The deadline for Member States to submit the last payment request, including all the necessary documents for the evaluation, is 30 September 2026.