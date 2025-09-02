Eldorado Gold at TIF: Explore professional opportunities and commercial partnerships

Hellas Gold and Thracean Mines, subsidiaries of Eldorado Gold in Greece, are participating jointly in the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair (Hall 10, Stand 10), as part of the unified promotion of the Group’s development projects in the country.

Hellas Gold has undertaken, since 2004, the development and operation of the Kassandra Mines in NE Halkidiki with an investment exceeding 3 billion dollars. Part of the investment is the Skouries project, the ultra-modern copper and gold mine under construction, which will contribute decisively to national and European self-sufficiency in critical mineral raw materials.

At the same time, through the mining company Thracean Mines, the planning of the investment in Perama Evros is being promoted.

The two companies’ pavilion highlights the course and substantial footprint of Eldorado Gold in Greece, as noted in the announcement.

During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the development projects in Greece, while executives from the two companies will provide information on the broader socio-economic footprint of the investment, which makes Eldorado Gold one of the largest foreign direct investors in the country and one of the most important employers in Northern Greece, with more than 3,300 active jobs.

Visitors will also be able to discover the role of metals and minerals in modern technologies and applications of everyday life.

The visitors’ experience is enriched with a multitude of interactive and digital activities. Through virtual reality (VR), they will have the opportunity to tour the underground mine of Olympias, while the 360° experience continues at the Skouries Mine under construction, through a specially designed touch screen and digital tour. In addition, an interactive quiz gives visitors the opportunity to test their acquired knowledge and win souvenirs.

The booth will be staffed throughout the exhibition with representatives from various departments of the two companies, including Procurement and Human Resources, giving visitors the opportunity to directly discuss professional opportunities and commercial partnerships.