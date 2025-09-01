IELKA: Prices on supermarket shelves up 1.59% in August

Inflation in supermarket chains stood at +1.59% in August 2025 compared to August 2024, with a tendency to gradually de-escalate to slightly lower levels compared to the previous three months, as shown by a survey by the Retail Consumer Goods Research Institute (IELKA) exclusively in the channel of large supermarket chains.

According to the survey:

– Inflation in supermarkets stood at +1.59% in August 2025.

– Prices were stable (+0.18%) in August 2025 compared to July 2025.

– In July 2024-June 2025, an increase +0.78% was recorded.

In general, the first eight months of 2025 recorded mild inflationary pressures (1.27%), which were mainly attributed to international increases in raw materials (cocoa, meat, coffee).

The largest price decreases in August 2025 compared to August 2024 were recorded in the following categories:

– Detergents and cleaning supplies: -6.26%

– Grocery: -5.83%

– Pet food & supplies: -4.09%

– Disposable items, household items: -3.46%

– Stationery, cosmetics & personal hygiene items: -2.83%

The decreases were attributed to the normalization of the market and the reduction in producer prices for certain products. The largest decreases were recorded in detergents and cleaning supplies and grocery foods (due to the de-escalation of the price of olive oil).

The biggest increases in August 2025 compared to August 2024 were recorded in the following categories:

– Fresh meat: +11.31%

– Biscuits, chocolates, confectionery: +9.02%

– Fresh fish and seafood: +5.69%

– Breakfast items & beverages: +5.61%

– Frozen products: +5.29%

According to IELKA, the price of fresh meat was affected by higher international prices for imported species and especially for beef due to the reduction in livestock (it is noted that the majority of beef and pork consumed in Greece is imported) and secondly to animal diseases that have affected many farming areas in Greece, especially lambs and goats.

International prices of cocoa and coffee also affected the categories of sweets, breakfast and beverages.