Green Ports – Kyllini hosts the dialogue on the future of shipping

A conference will take place on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 12.30, on board the Fior di Levante ship in the port of Kyllini, entitled “Green Ports & the Future of Sustainable Shipping.”

The port of Kyllini is the first port in the Eastern Mediterranean to acquire a 500 kVA cold ironing infrastructure for ship power supply, with provision for four power supply points and one electric charging point.

The project is part of the European Union’s “Fit for 55” strategy, which forces all member states to have prepared their ports for the provision of shore-based electricity to docked ships by 2030.

Representatives of the Environment and Energy Ministry, HEDNO and the CEO of Levante Ferries will participate in the conference as well as major representatives of other economic sectors. Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Stefanos Gikas will focus on the challenges of the green transition in islands while the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas will participate in a roundtable on the role of ancillary infrastructure in sustainable development.