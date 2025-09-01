Stock Market: September kicks off with a heavy agenda

The Athens Stock Exchange opens “officially” the autumn season on Monday, following four negative sessions (-4.4%).

However, the General Index has climbed at least +37% since the beginning of 2025, having completed 10 consecutive upward months and having soared to its highest levels since spring 2010 (>2,000 points).

According to analysts, the new week will determine the short-term trend of the market. Will sellers continue to “collect” this year’s profits, endangering the psychological and historical limit of 2,000 points? Or will buyers return, offering the necessary support for the General Index to remain at the “peaks” of the last 15 years?

Certainly, the course of foreign stock markets will play an important role in answering the above question.

September is traditionally not the most favorable month, given that the first month of autumn is negative 7 out of 10 times over the last decade, with traders hesitant to take on additional risk.

On the other hand, the current month is considered pivotal for a series of events, which can provide valuable “fuel”, maintaining the positive course of the ATHEX.

The prospect of a return to Developed Markets, taking into account that three out of four international rating agencies have put ATHEX on watch-list, and the upcoming public offering of Euronext to HELEX, which if successful will include the Athens stock market in the list of the largest stock exchange group in Europe, constitute important factors for the medium-long term trend.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the market is awaiting the report from the Canadian DBRS, while on September 19 it is the turn of the always “strict” Moody’s.

Eyes are also turned on the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is expected to announce a series of tax relief measures.