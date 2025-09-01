Power Sub Link: A Greek company behind the reconnection of Egypt and Jordan after 25 years

The first electrical interconnection via submarine cable between Egypt and Jordan in 25 years has been concluded, with the participation of a Greek company.

Coral Bridge is the first telecommunication subsea system to land at Telecom Egypt’s new cable landing point in Taba, Sinai. In Jordan, the cable landed at ADH’s Tier III carrier-neutral facility in Aqaba.

Coral Bridge belongs to NaiTel, a licensed telecommunications service provider in Jordan and the telecommunications arm of the Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH), as well as Telecom Egypt, the national telecommunications provider of Egypt and one of the largest submarine cable operators in the region.

However, behind this project is the Greek Power Sub Link (PSL), since the two companies assigned it the implementation of the cable system.

“One of the most impressive features of Coral Bridge is that the system was designed, studied, manufactured, installed and put into operation within just 12 months of signing the construction contract with the cable owners,” according to the announcement.

“The successful completion of Coral Bridge is both an international showcase of Greek know-how and a practical demonstration of the ability of Greek companies to play a leading role in projects of strategic importance at a global level. Through such initiatives, Greece is strengthening its role as a technology and infrastructure hub in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region,” it added.