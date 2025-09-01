AVAX: Besmaya power plant in Iraq completed

AVAX Group announced the completion of the power plant and the successful start-up and operation of the 282.51 MW Besmaya Power Plant in Baghdad.

According to the announcement, with the delivery of the new unit, the Group completes the third project in a row at this power plant, sealing the long-term cooperation with the Mass Group Holding (MGH) Group. The unit, which operates on natural gas and consists of a 9F.04 gas turbine from General Electric, has been designed with a view to a future upgrade to a combined cycle, aiming to further enhance the generated load and the relative efficiency.

The new power plant, with a budget of 82 million dollars, will significantly contribute to the needs of the national electricity grid of Iraq, especially during periods of high demand. The new station in the Besmaya area constitutes a project of high technological and construction complexity.

This milestone highlights the strong project management capabilities of the AVAX Group, combined with the technical excellence and dedication of its specialized engineering and construction staff. It also confirms the company’s ability to deliver complex energy infrastructure projects in demanding environments and within strict deadlines. This result reflects AVAX’s commitment to quality and reliability.

Major energy project in Romania

Maintaining a long-standing and successful partnership with MGH, AVAX Group has already delivered over 3,430 MW of installed capacity to the company. This partnership continues dynamically, as AVAX is currently implementing in Romania one of the largest energy projects under construction in Europe: the 1,750 MW MINTIA Combined Cycle Project, a project of utmost importance for Romania. The completion of this flagship project will further enhance the total installed capacity delivered and strengthen the solid relationship that AVAX Group has built over the years with Mass Group Holding.