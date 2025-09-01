668 million euros funds for Greece’s remote islands

The new tender of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy for the remote routes brings multiple benefits, both for the citizens of the islands and for the coastal shipping companies.

For the first time, it will have a four-year duration and a total funding of 668 million euros.

For the islanders, stable and reliable routes are ensured, while additional discounts and social benefits are established that facilitate travel, while strengthening the local economy and tourism.

On the other hand, for the coastal shipping companies, the new four-year contracts offer predictability and financial security, enabling them to attract financing for investments and fleet modernization, as well as for compliance with environmental requirements.

These routes connect small or remote islands, where commercial demand is limited and ship routing is not economically viable without state aid.