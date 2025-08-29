Cruise passenger fee proves counterproductive

Many cruise companies in Greece may proceed with changes to itineraries and possibly the exclusion of destinations from 2026, as the measure of disembarkation fees in popular ports, such as Santorini and Mykonos, seems to have the opposite effect than expected.

In fact, industry bodies noted that the implementation of this specific measure will also lead to revenue losses for less popular destinations, affecting specific sectors of the tourism industry and consequently the Greek economy.

Speaking to “N”, Celestyal Cruises’ operations manager, George Koumpenas, said that in 2025, approximately 20% of the passengers on the company’s two cruise ships – 20,000 passengers in total – chose not to disembark in Mykonos and Santorini, mainly due to the new fee of 20 euros per person. This charge, combined with the increase in the price of the cable car in Santorini from 6 to 10 euros per trip, raises the cost for a family of four to approximately 180 euros.



The impact

This event, as Koumpenas pointed out, has caused strong reactions, mainly from Greek passengers, who protest against the obligation to pay fees in Greek ports. He also warned that if this policy continues, cruise companies will reduce their calls at smaller Greek destinations from 2026, in order to limit the overall cost, while maintaining popular ports, such as Santorini and Mykonos.

It is noted that similar phenomena have already been recorded internationally. In Iceland, the imposition of a new infrastructure fee of 2,500 kronor (about $18) per passenger led, in just the first weeks of 2025, to the cancellation of more than 80 scheduled cruises, while some companies have already removed the country from their 2026 itineraries.

Celestyal Cruises transports approximately 120,000 passengers annually to Greece.