Flisvos Marina presents first electric service vessel

The Marina of Flisvos presented the first electric service vessel built specifically for its needs, which will be used to support mega yachts and mooring operations as part of its policy towards green transition.

This is an innovation that is part of LAMDA Marinas’ sustainable development strategy, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt environmentally friendly technologies.

The design, construction and supply of the electric boat, according to the company, is the result of two years of thorough research in European shipyards and the search for the most suitable solution for supporting mega yachts and operational assistance for mooring boats within the marina.

The boat was built at the specialized TS Marine shipyard in Estonia, which has many years of experience in the design and construction of high-standard watercraft for professional use, with an emphasis on quality and sustainability.



Technical characteristics

It has the following technical characteristics:

· Durable construction made of high-density polyethylene

· Length 5m. and width 2.2m.

· Electric propulsion system with a total power of 24kW (two outboard motors)

· Batteries with an autonomy of 3–4 hours under continuous operation conditions

· Possibility of full and fast electric charging of the batteries in the marina network with electricity coming from RES

· Capacity to transport four people and support mooring operations of large vessels

The successful sea trials of the vessel were completed in July, confirming its reliable and efficient operation in accordance with the highest requirements and technical specifications.