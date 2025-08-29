Digital Realty Hellas’ 4th data center

Digital Realty Hellas’ new investment, its 4th data center, named Athens 4, will be completed in early 2026, with the company reporting 17% annual revenue growth.

Digital Realty Hellas, the largest and most interconnected carrier neutral data center service provider in Greece, continues to invest in new infrastructure that strengthens Greece’s role as a connectivity hub in the region. It operates three of the largest hyperconverged data centers in Southeastern Europe, Athens 1, Athens 2 and the new Athens 3 in Koropi. Athens 3, which was completed in 2024, is the largest data center in the country, with an area of 8,600 sq m and a capacity of 6.8 MW.

Athens 4, also in Koropi, will add another 6.8 MW to the company’s energy footprint. It is the only provider that hosts the two Internet Exchanges (SEECIX & GR-IX), offering access to more than 15 telecommunications providers and over 50 international public clouds. It thus forms an ecosystem of synergies that supports businesses in the adoption of Hybrid Cloud solutions and pay per use models, without the need to invest in their own infrastructure.

Based on its recently published balance sheet for 2024, revenue from continuing operations amounted to 21.13 million euros, compared to 18.05 million euros in 2023 (17%), with the increase attributed by management to new contracts with customers. Sales from discontinued operations were limited to 1.49 million from 5.37 million last year, due to the gradual cessation of infrastructure services at third-party facilities.

Digital Realty Hellas is now focusing exclusively on its core services (equipment hosting – Colocation – internet connectivity and interconnection with international cloud providers). At the end of 2023, it discontinued

Data Center Integration services, while by 2026 it will have completely terminated the provision of infrastructure services to third parties.

During this transitional period, according to its management, it continues to comply with the terms of the contracts, while facilitating customers who wish to move to other providers. The staff employed in the old activities have already been absorbed into the main core of operations.

This company has been a subsidiary of the Digital Realty group since October 2020. The group has PlatformDIGITAL®, a global network of 310 data centers in 50 metropolises, 25 countries and 6 continents.