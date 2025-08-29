ΙNTRALOT signs contract with Montana Lottery to deliver next-generation lottery technology

INTRALOT SA announced that its US subsidiary, INTRALOT, Inc., has been awarded a new contract to provide the Montana Lottery with a next-generation lottery operating system and related services, including continued support for its Sports Bet Montana wagering product.

The new contract award follows a competitive Request For Proposal procurement process and marks the third contract between INTRALOT and the Montana Lottery, extending a nearly 20-year partnership built on innovation, reliability, and results.

The new agreement spans seven years with three one-year extension options and will ensure a fully modernized solution for nearly 1,300 retailers statewide. Under this new contract, INTRALOT will deploy its industry-leading LotosX Omni™ solution, which delivers a unified, future-ready lottery experience for players across the state using LotosX™, a best-in-class gaming platform engineered for utmost security, scalability, and innovation.

INTRALOT will also design and provide an upgraded retail network infrastructure that will include the award-winning PhotonX retailer terminals and peripherals, plus new self-service terminals and multi-product vending machines, making the gaming experience more convenient and entertaining than ever for Montanans.

Bob Brown, Director of the Montana Lottery commented: “We are very pleased to extend our business relationship with INTRALOT, a company that has been our partner for nearly two decades. This new contract ensures our lottery system remains modern and secure, allowing us to provide our retailers and players with the best possible experience. The LotosX Omni™ solution and new retail technology will be a game-changer, helping us to deliver an even more engaging experience for our players and continue to generate important revenue for the STEM scholarship program and for the State of Montana.”

Richard Bateson, CEO of INTRALOT, Inc. stated: “We are honored to enter our third contract with the Montana Lottery and continue to partner with the Lottery as it embarks on its next phase of growth. With this new agreement, INTRALOT is bringing fresh resources, expanded expertise, and state-of-the-art technology to reset and strengthen our local presence in Montana. At the heart of this transformation is our LotosXTM platform, a modular, microservices-based system that accelerates time to market, enables player-centric innovation, and delivers enhanced security and player protection through a proven and future-ready architecture.”

Since 2006, INTRALOT has played a pivotal role in Montana’s lottery success, helping to increase sales by an impressive 286% through technology upgrades and operational enhancements. Notably, INTRALOT introduced sports wagering to the state in 2020, uniquely tailored to Montana’s regulatory framework, and powers the Lottery’s wildly successful raffle game.