UniCredit boosts Alpha Bank stake to 26%

Italy’s UniCredit announced that it has increased its stake in Greece’s Alpha Bank to nearly 26% after entering into financial instruments for an additional 5% holding.

The increase in its participation reflects the strategic importance of the collaboration with Alpha Bank for UniCredit and its confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy.

Alpha Group CEO, Vasileios Psaltis stated: “We are delighted by UniCredit’s decision to further increase its participation in Alpha Bank, which is a testament to the tangible result of our strategic partnership and a vote of confidence for the prospects of our Bank. We are working hand in hand with our strong partner to deliver value to our clients and stakeholders that can benefit from UniCredit’s extensive international presence, paving the way for cross-border collaboration and growth. Our relationship also highlights how closer cooperation among Europe’s strong banks can build a strengthened, more competitive European financial sector. Together with UniCredit, we are committed to intensifying our contribution to the growth and transformation of the Greek and Cyprus economy, while deepening European banking integration for the benefit of our shareholders and customers.”