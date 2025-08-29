JYSK network expansion: New points of sale across Greece

JYSK is strengthening its network in Greece. The Danish home furnishing group has already been present in the Greek market for ten years and is strengthening its presence in the country, following the strategy it has developed for the 2024-2025 financial year (1/9/2024-31/8/2025).

Specifically, the company’s goals include the effort to maintain a strong relationship with the consumer through the improvement of the services and products provided, effective cost management, an increase in the company’s sales by at least 10% compared to the previous year, an increase in branches throughout the Greek territory, a dynamic increase in online sales and sales to professionals and businesses (B2B), as well as a new online store.

Openings in Thiva and Kavala

The company is opening two new JYSK stores today in Thiva and Chrysoupoli, Kavala. JYSK now has 68 physical stores in Greece as well as the e-shop JYSK.gr. As the company’s management had stated during the financial results of the previous financial year, its goal was to open five more stores by August 2025, one more in Thessaloniki and in smaller cities such as Thiva.

According to initial estimates, its growth rate is in the double-digit range, following a steady upward trend. As its executives emphasize, JYSK has acquired its own customers in the Greek market, has a strong online store and is simultaneously developing B2B sales that correspond to 15%-16% of its turnover. The mainstream categories of its products in the Greek market are furniture and sleep products. Part of the company’s strategy is flexibility in serving consumers and upgrading its stores.