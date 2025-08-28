Book Launch of A New History of World War II Held in Athens

On August 28, the A New History of World War II book launch was held alongside an international academic symposium themed “Rebirth from the Ashes: Civilization and War” in Athens, Greece.

Organized to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the event highlighted the latest research from Chinese scholars on World War II (WWII). It also served to strengthen international exchange and cooperation in WWII studies, and to encourage the sharing of academic resources as well as mutual learning in historical research methodology.

At the book launch, Mr. Fang Qiu, Chinese Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, delivered a speech. He noted that the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century, with the international order facing profound adjustments, and that distorted historical perspectives on WWII have fueled significant misconceptions about the war. He highlighted that A New History of World War II, rooted in China’s perspective and attuned to the spirit of the times, reexamines the origins, course, and far-reaching impact of the war with a global vision. The book offers a multidimensional perspective on this unprecedented human catastrophe, articulates China’s position, and presents a correct view of WWII history. Fang emphasized the launch of this new book marks a fresh starting point. He called for strengthened academic exchanges and cooperation, the drawing of wisdom and strength from both the profound lessons from WWII and the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, the awakening of humanity’s yearning for and commitment to peace, and firm opposition to all forms of hegemonism and power politics, in order to safeguard lasting world peace.

Professor Stelios Virvidakis from the Department of Philosophy and History of Science at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Secretary of KELKIP (Center of Greek and Chinese ancient civilizations), also addressed the event. He noted that WWII was the most brutal war in human history, with consequences that continue to shape the world today. Despite differences in national strength and scale, he emphasized, both China and Greece, demonstrated resilience and determination in their struggle against fascism. Looking to today’s turbulent world, Virvidakis observed that both countries still have important contributions to make to world peace. He stressed the unique role of culture and philosophical reflection in fostering mutual understanding among peoples, and expressed confidence that the publication of this new book will encourage deeper dialogue among historians and social scientists, helping society to better grasp the enduring impact of WWII on today’s world.

During the launch ceremony, a video introduction of A New History of World War II was presented. The book was jointly unveiled by the author and publisher representatives, who presented it as a gift to the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

Later, Liu Zuokui, director-general of the Institute of World History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; Ji Weimin, president of China Social Sciences Press; and Wang Chaohua, research fellow at the Institute of World History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, introduced the book. Their comments offered perspectives on its compilation, academic value, and publication significance. Foreign scholars including Ivona Lajdevac, deputy director-general, Institute of International Politics and Economics, Serbia; and Vasilis Triglas, visiting assistant professor of Tsinghua University, shared their views of the book, providing diverse reflections for participating scholars.

International experts and scholars discussed the profound impact of WWII in terms of contemporary politics, economics, and culture at the Roundtable Discussion themed “Echoes of History: WWII and the Contemporary World” and the later academic symposium themed “Rebirth from the Ashes: Civilization and War.” They analyzed the strategic significance of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the main Eastern theater of WWII, shared European experiences in the struggle against fascism, and explored how historical memory can inspire today’s international cooperation and peace-building.

The event was co-organized by the Institute of World History, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens. It was attended by more than 60 experts and scholars from across the world. Participants agreed that WWII studies not only helps society better understand the past, but also provides valuable insights for addressing challenges against peace and development in today’s world.