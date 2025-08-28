Evropi Holdings: Acquisition and partnership strategy

Evropi Holdings is entering a new phase of dynamic growth with a focus on acquisitions and partnerships, as the company’s management emphasized during its regular general shareholders meeting.

In particular, according to the new CEO of Evropi Holdings, Ioannis Papavassiliou, the company’s development strategy is based on three main axes, capitalizing on its position in insurance sub-sectors with high prospects, exploiting synergies between its subsidiaries, and diversifying risk through investments in a real estate portfolio.

Among its advantages are its strong capital structure, the extensive experience of its executives in the insurance industry and the substantial support of the INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman and CEO of the INTRACOM HOLDINGS Group, Socrates Kokkalis, who referred to the factors that led the Group to the strategic shift towards the insurance market, emphasizing the positive prospects of the sector as well as the continuous commitment of the company and the group to create long-term value for the benefit of shareholders.