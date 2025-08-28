PPC Group participates in the European research project TWINVEST

PPC Group is participating in the European research project TWINVEST, which aims to develop an open, secure and innovative Digital Twin for onshore wind farms, according to the announcement.

The project is co-funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme and has a duration of 3.5 years (2024-2027).

TWINVEST is developing an advanced simulation platform that integrates artificial intelligence, data analytics and simulation techniques to provide valuable insights into the operation, maintenance and investment evaluation of wind power facilities, based on real-world field data.

The platform will enable the analysis of investment conditions such as energy storage, demand, prices and the regulatory framework, while also supporting the technical evaluation of equipment and investment costs. In addition, it will take into account environmental and meteorological factors affecting production, as well as predictive maintenance and risk management data, with the aim of reducing operational costs and enhancing facility efficiency.

PPC is actively contributing to the project by utilising the 8MW Kouromandri wind farm in the region of Nafpaktia. As part of its participation, PPC is providing critical real-time operational data, such as energy production, facility layout, meteorological data, historical maintenance records and sensor monitoring data.

The Group is also involved in designing a virtual investment scenario that includes upgrades to existing installations, integration of new wind turbines or modifications to existing units, simulating situations such as extreme weather events or sudden changes in the energy market.

PPC’s participation in TWINVEST aligns with the Group’s strategy to leverage digital tools, support sustainable investments in Renewable Energy Sources (RES), and advance towards an energy future where technology and green growth go hand in hand. The Group’s transformation into a Powertech company includes, among other priorities, the systematic integration of innovation, strengthening technological capabilities and continuously improving energy efficiency.

TWINVEST, along with the RAIDO, DCFlex and XTRUST-6G projects, represent significant steps in this direction, reaffirming PPC’s commitment to technological progress and its active contribution to the European energy transition.

In this context, PPC Group is actively involved in European institutional bodies and initiatives, as a member of DIGITALEUROPE -Europe’s leading digital policy organisation- and as a member of the new Energy Executive Council, enhancing its role in shaping the European agenda for energy and technology.