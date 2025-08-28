Private health services: Steady growth over the last 10 years

The private healthcare market exceeded 2 billion euros in 2023, while for the period 2024-2026, the increase is estimated to range between 3.0%-7.2%.

Despite reforms, the public healthcare system continues to present structural and operational problems such as deficiencies in outpatient care, long waiting periods, lack of personnel and basic medical specialties in some regions, limited infrastructure in buildings and medical equipment, lack of quality accommodation services and assessment system.

In 2022, total healthcare expenditure in Greece stood at 8.5% of GDP (2021: 9.2%), falling short of the EU-27 average (8.7%). Germany ranked first per capita health expenditure in the two-year period 2021-2022, while Greece ranked 18th among the EU-27 countries examined in the same two-year period.

In 2020-2021, Greece was in last place based on the percentage of public health expenditure among the EU-27 countries. Consequently, a large share of the market has shifted to private health. Greece had the highest percentage of private health expenditure in the EU-27 in 2022 (2021: 37.7%).

In 2021, Greece, in terms of private and public hospitals ratio per 1,000,000 inhabitants, was at the level of the European average (MERP 2011-2021: -1.0%). Although it presented a positive MERP 2011-2021: 2.0%, it was still in the lowest positions in terms of the ratio of healthcare facilities per 1,000 inhabitants in Europe.

In 2022, it was below the European average in the number of beds per 100,000 inhabitants, ranking 14th in Europe. Life expectancy in the EU-27 countries has been relatively stable over the period 2017-2022, with Greece following the same path (2021: 12th place, 2022: 11th place).

The gaps are being filled by the private health services sector, which in recent years has played an important and multiple role in the country’s economic activity, presenting growth stability and identifying with the course of GDP from 2017 onwards, with the exception of 2020 when the pandemic began.

Private healthcare providers will be called upon to embrace new technologies to the fullest and leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will contribute to the provision of more efficient healthcare services, as well as Generative AI, which will aid in the early detection and treatment of diseases.