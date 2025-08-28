Athens Stock Market: Record month for 19 blue chips

The performance of the Athens stock market on Wednesday may have partially “trimmed” this year’s large gains, but there are some listed companies that, just a few days ago, recorded new multi-year or historical highs.

More specifically, 76% of blue chips (19 out of 25) climbed to new “peaks” in August, giving fresh impetus to the bull market of the Greek market, which has brought the General Index back to its best levels since 2010.

The 5+1 banks of the FTSE Large Cap were leading the trend, with National Bank soaring to 13.38 euros (10-year high), Piraeus Bank reaching 7.34 euros (4-year high), Alpha Bank rising to 3.77 euros (10-year high), Eurobank climbing to 3.51 euros (10-year high) and Bank of Cyprus standing at 7.9 euros (record). Optima Bank followed closely, of course, which rose to 8.27 euros (record).

At the same time, the “new” Metlen, a few days after the start of parallel trading in London, rose to a record of 56.4 euros.

Meanwhile, the shares of Jumbo (32.48 euros), Aegean Airlines (15.02 euros), Cenergy (11.3 euros) and Athens International Airport (11.00 euros) increased in August.

Aktor Group climbed to 7.65 euros, the highest level since 2007 (an 18-year high).

The GEK TERNA share saw 23.4 euros for the first time since the distant… 1999, while the PPC share returned to 14.75 euros for the first time since 2009, leaving behind the entire period of the economic crisis.

ELVALHALCOR is at the highest levels since 2008 (17-year high), which just this week reached 2.72 euros.

Sarantis’s share price rose to 15 euros, a 7-year high, with Viohalco’s share price exceeding 6.7 euros, a price not seen since 2023.

Finally, the shares of the two refineries, namely Helleniq Energy and Motor Oil, “returned” close to the “peaks” of last May, as they strengthened to 8.72 and 27.02 euros, respectively.

Blue chips that “reached” new highs in August (closing date)

• Metlen 56.40 (record) – 12/8

• Jumbo 32.48 (record) – 7/8

• Motor Oil 27.02 (15-month high) – 14/8

• GEK TERNA 23.4 (26-year high) – 25/8

• Sarantis 15.00 (7-year high) – 25/8

• Aegean 15.02 (record) – 26/8

• PPC 14.75 (16-year high) – 14/8

• Naional Bank 13.38 (10-year high) – 14/8

• Cenergy 11.3 (record) – 13/8

• AIA 11.00 (record) – 25/8

• Helleniq Energy 8.72 (15-month high) – 22/8

• Optima Bank 8.27 (record) – 18/8

• Bank of Cyprus 7.90 (record) – 25/8

• Aktor 7.65 (18-year high) – 22/8

• Piraeus Bank 7.34 (4-year high) – 11/8

• Viohalco 6.77 (2-year high) – 13/8

• Alpha 3.77 (10-year high) – 25/8

• Eurobank 3.51 (10-year high) – 14/8

• ELVALHALCOR 2.72 (17-year high) – 25/8