Total assets of insurance corporations up 2.1% to 21,503 million euros in second quarter

Total assets of insurance corporations rose by 444 million euros compared with the previous quarter and stood at 21,503 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

In further detail, the overall deposits of insurance corporations increased by 24 million euros to 553 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Deposits with domestic credit institutions decreased by 49 million to 341 million, while deposits with foreign credit institutions increased by 73 million to 212 million euros.

Deposits’ share in total assets stood at 2.6% in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-life technical reserves stood at 3,603 million euros compared with 3,605 million euros in the previous quarter. The share of life technical reserves corresponds to 77.1% of total technical reserves. More specifically, total insurance technical reserves increased by 177 million to 15,732 million euros.