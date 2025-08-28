Building activity in Greece recovers in May – Permits up 31.6%

Greece’s Total Building Activity (private-public), in May 2025, which is calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 2,717, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT.

This figure corresponds to 569,587 m 2 of surface and 2,598,199 m of volume, reflecting, respectively, a 31.6% increase in the number of building permits, a 23.5% increase in surface and a 15.7% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding month of 2024, ELSTAT added,

More specifically, the building permits for the Private Building Activity issued in Greece in May 2025 amounted to 2,690. This figure corresponds to 559,910 m of surface and 2,546,487 m 3 of volume. In comparison with the same month of 2024 there is a 30.9% increase in the number of building permits, a 22.4% increase in surface and a 14.4% increase in volume.

The building permits for the Public Building Activity issued in Greece in May 2025 amounted to 27, corresponding to 9,677 m of surface and 51,712 m 3 total building volume in May 2025.

In the last twelve months, from June 2024 until May 2025, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece, calculated on the basis of the number of issued building permits, amounted to 28,642.

This figure corresponds to 6,346,153 m of surface and 28,828,485 m 3 2 of volume. In comparison with the corresponding period from June 2023 until May 2024, there is a 3.9% decrease in the number of building permits, an 8.3% decrease in surface and an 8.3% decrease in volume.

In the same period, from June 2024 until May 2025, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 4.2% decrease in the number of issued building permits, a 9.0% decrease in surface and a 9.3% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding period from June 2023 to May 2024.

Public Building Activity accounted for 3.4% of the total building volume.

In January- May 2025, Total Building Activity (private-public) in Greece recorded a 17.4% decrease in the number of issued building permits, a 30.8% decrease in surface and a 24.7% decrease in volume, compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

During the same period, Private Building Activity in Greece recorded a 17.6% decrease in the number of issued building permits, a 30.9% decrease in surface area and a 24.4% decrease in volume, in comparison with the same period last year.