New Special Development Program for Just Transition – Initial budget at 186.7 million

A Ministerial Decision approving the new Special Development Program for Just Development Transition, within the framework of the National Development Program, with an initial budget of 186.7 million euros, was signed by the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis.

The aim of this new program is to further finance actions and projects that will contribute, on the one hand, to the creation of new jobs in the transition areas, and on the other hand, to the strengthening and gradual diversification of local economies, with emphasis primarily on the municipalities and the bodies of these areas.

Papathanasis referred to the progress made in the implementation of the existing program, with a total budget of approximately 1.62 billion euros, the specialization of which exceeds 70% with the inclusion of a total of 814 projects reaching 800 million euros, of which 582 million euros concern the Region of Western Macedonia.

He also announced:

– a new action to support investment projects from 2,000 – 20,000 euros (de minimis) by new and existing very small and small enterprises in the areas of Western Macedonia & Municipalities of Megalopolis, Tripoli, Gortynia and Oichalia, within the year, amounting to 20 million euros.

– a new cycle of actions to strengthen entrepreneurship in 2026, amounting to approximately 200 million euros.



“Continuous support to the regions and citizens directly affected by the energy transition”

“Today’s announcements demonstrate in practice the State’s continuous support to the regions and citizens most directly affected by the energy transition of our country, with the aim of a sustainable and resilient future, even more jobs, mainly for young men and women, who will be able to remain and create in their place,” underlined Papathanasis.