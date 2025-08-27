Logo Image

Diamantidis (Greek Exporters Association): Efforts to exempt Greek products from Trump tariffs

"We have informed those affected, we have sent all Greek products with tariff categories and how they will be affected," he noted

“If President Trump decides to avoid the imposition of tariffs on Greek products, they will be exempt, although President Trump is driven by emotion,” Symeon Diamantidis, president of the Greek Exporters’ Association (SEVE), said on Naftemporiki TV.

“We have informed those affected, we have sent all Greek products with tariff categories and how they will be affected,” he noted, adding that “talks with Trump on tariffs have already begun and we are close to convincing him.”

“A 15% tariff is not a good deal,” he said, “but not a bad deal either, as there is a positive climate in various products such as peaches,” while the goal is to exempt some products or reduce tariffs further.

Finally, he pointed out that “Greece’s exports will be around last year’s levels, or even slightly higher.”

