PPC: Construction of wind farm in Vaslui, Romania, is progressing rapidly

Construction work on the large PPC wind farm, with an installed capacity of 140 MW, in Vaslui County in eastern Romania is progressing rapidly, as the first wind turbines have begun to be placed in their final position.

The new wind farm will consist of a total of 23 wind turbines and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, significantly contributing to the organic growth of the PPC Group’s RES portfolio.

The estimated annual production of the farm, thanks also to Romania’s wind potential, is estimated to reach 370 GWh, capable of covering the needs of approximately 100,000 households. Once in operation, the new station is expected to prevent CO2 emissions of around 215,000 tons on an annual basis.

The GE Vernova turbines, with a nominal capacity of 6.1 MW each, are three times the capacity of the turbines installed during the previous major wind energy development phase in Romania in 2012, demonstrating the progress made in the efficiency of wind farms.

Three substations

The project will have three transformer substations, with the Banka substation operating as an interconnection station with the National Energy System. The project is configured to be able to integrate energy storage systems, if necessary.

Upon completion of the new project, the total installed capacity of the PPC Group in Romania will reach 1.5 GW from almost zero 2 years ago. PPC Group is actively participating in Romania’s energy transformation, contributing to the increase in the installed capacity of RES projects.

PPC Group is rapidly developing its RES portfolio in Greece, Romania, Italy and Bulgaria, having increased its installed RES capacity from 4.7 GW in the first half of 2024 to 6.3 GW in the first half of 2025, while new RES projects of 3.7 GW are in various stages of implementation. The Group’s goal is to increase its installed RES capacity to 11.8 GW by 2027.