Association of Hellenic Shipyards welcomes Commission’s initiative for European Competitiveness Fund

The Association of Hellenic Shipyards welcomes the European Commission’s initiative to create a European Competitiveness Fund characterizing it as a key tool for the development and upgrading of European shipyards and marine equipment industries.

According to the Association, this proposal responds to a long-standing request from the industry for targeted investments in a strategic sector that directly affects:

The green transition and decarbonization of maritime transport,

The strengthening of industrial competitiveness, and

The security and strategic autonomy of Europe.

For the Greek shipbuilding industry, the Fund can be a catalyst for:

The modernization of infrastructure in large and regional shipyards,

The development of “green shipbuilding” technologies and zero-emission equipment,

The strengthening of the supply chain of Greek manufacturers, and

The preservation and creation of quality, highly specialized jobs.

Furthermore, the Association of Hellenic Shipyards positively assesses the main pillars of the European Competitiveness Fund for:

1. Supporting the green transition – Financing investments, innovation and modernization in shipbuilding and maritime technologies, within the framework of the blue economy.

2. European preference – A framework that gives priority to EU companies, protecting technological dominance and ensuring a level playing field.

3. The strategic security dimension – Recognizing the role of the shipbuilding sector in defense, political preparedness and the resilience of supply chains.

The Association of Hellenic Shipyards calls on the European Parliament and the Council to proceed swiftly with the adoption of the proposal and to strengthen its provisions, in order to ensure that the shipbuilding sector will fully exploit its development potential, both at European and national level.

At the same time, it underlines that the European Maritime & Industrial Strategy under development must include a comprehensive investment plan for shipyards, combining resources from the Competitiveness Fund, national financial instruments and private investments, so that the Greek and European shipbuilding industry remains globally competitive.

Xenokostas: For Greece, it means investments and new highly specialized jobs

Statement by the President of the Association of Hellenic Shipyards, Panos Xenokostas:

“The proposal for the European Competitiveness Fund is a unique opportunity for the shipbuilding industry to accelerate its technological and environmental transformation. For Greece, it means investments that upgrade infrastructure, create new highly specialized jobs and strengthen our presence at the international level.

Europe must actively support its shipbuilding industry, recognizing its strategic role for the safety, innovation and competitiveness of the Union.

Modern shipbuilding and port hubs mean pioneering in shipbuilding and ship repair activity, in the defense industry, in energy transition and transformation, as well as in integrated dual-role port and logistics support solutions.

In the coming years, the independence of countries will be determined by the development of competitive industrial and technological capabilities with an export focus, but also by the establishment of strategic infrastructures of high geopolitical value, capable of forming a network of partnerships with depth and a stable production base.”