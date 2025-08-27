“Nikas” officially joins the “Ifantis” Group – Agreement for the sale of 100% of its shares

Bespoke SGA Holdings S.A. and Ifantis Food Group announced the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of NIKAS S.A.

According to the announcement, the completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the Competition Commission and is expected to take place by the end of the year.

Agreement – Milestone

Spyros Theodoropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Bespoke SGA Holdings S.A., stated: “The agreement to sell NIKAS to IFANTIS constitutes a significant milestone, as a cycle of strategic growth and consolidation is successfully completed. We are proud to have contributed to preserving NIKAS’ historical identity and strengthening its position in a highly competitive industry. We firmly believe that under the guidance of IFANTIS, NIKAS will continue its dynamic course, for the benefit of its employees, partners and consumers. We warmly thank the management and human resources of NIKAS for their long-term commitment and contribution.”

Alexios Ifantis, President and CEO of IFANTIS, pointed out: “We are delighted to welcome NIKAS to the IFANTIS family, as with this agreement two historic companies join forces. IFANTIS and NIKAS carry a rich heritage and know-how, while enjoying the trust of the Greek market for decades. Our goal is to leverage the potential of both companies, while maintaining their character and identity, and at the same time to chart a new, dynamic path guided by innovation and responsibility towards the consumer and the market. We deeply respect the work and path of NIKAS and are committed to continuing with the same dedication to quality and consumer service. Together, we can create an even stronger future for the Greek food industry, with perspective and extroversion. It is a new era that begins – with respect for the past and determination for the future.”