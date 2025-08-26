Aktor’s overhaul with five subsidiaries advances

Aktor’s corporate transformation is entering the final stretch, with the creation of five new subsidiaries covering the Group’s strategic areas of activity: Construction, Concessions, Real Estate, Renewable Energy Sources (RES) and Facility Management.

It is estimated that the formal procedures are expected to be completed in October.

The first sector for which the relevant documents and its valuation were made public is Construction, which is expected to generate revenue of 1.184 billion, plus 104 million from the company to be acquired, Entelechia (specializing in electricity distribution networks and telecommunications), i.e. a total of 1.3 billion, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 124 million, (including 39 million from Entelechia).

Based on the estimates of the Group’s management in 2025, Aktor’s total revenue will reach 1.480 billion and EBITDA will stand at 200 million euros. Specifically, according to the relevant valuation, the value of the Construction sector amounts to 67.105 million euros (66.867 million corresponds to the adjusted net position of the transferred assets and liabilities of the sector and 237,672 euros in a land value adjustment reserve, which is not capitalized and will be transferred as is to the subsidiary Aktor Construction).

The value of the Concessions and PPP Sector amounts to 25.454 million and is expected to contribute to the Group with revenues of 57 million and EBITDA of 32 million euros. Among the significant developments expected in relation to Concessions are the completion of the acquisition of Aktor Concessions by Ellaktor (pending the approval of the Competition Commission) as well as the outcome of the negotiation with the GEK Terna Group for Aktor’s entry into the concession of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (VOAK). According to sources, Aktor and Metlen are negotiating their entry into the concession of VOAK, with a total value of approximately 2 billion euros.

In the coming days, the corresponding procedures are expected for the remaining three branches of Aktor’s five subsidiaries. At the same time, preparations are underway for the completion of the acquisition of a portfolio of 39 properties with a total value of 580 million euros from Prodea REIC, which will bring Aktor annual revenues of 40 million euros. This transaction, based on the latest data, will be completed by September 25, 2025.

According to Aktor’s management, the organizational separation of the Group’s business activities is part of its broader strategy to simplify its structure, so that the parent company becomes mainly a holding company, providing administrative and support services to individual subsidiaries (indicatively in the areas of general administration, financial management, marketing, IT, research, strategy and development) while each independent activity will be carried out by the respective company and its subsidiaries.