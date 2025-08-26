Apergis (Corfu port): 132 million euros to upgrade Corfu, Paxi and the Diapontian Islands

The Corfu Port Authority (CPA) is on track to implement infrastructure projects, with a total budget of approximately 132 million euros, under the management of the new CEO, Dimitris Apergis.

The ambitious plan includes the construction of a mega yacht marina, new ports in Othonous, Mathraki and Lefkimmi, as well as new passenger terminals in Corfu and Lefkimmi. At the same time, studies and investments in green technologies, such as the electrification of ships from land, are being promoted, with the aim of transforming Corfu and the surrounding islands into a model of maritime tourism infrastructure and services at a European level.

As the new CEO pointed out, “our competence is not limited only to the central port of Corfu, but extends to 36 port facilities, which include the Diapontian Islands, Paxi and Antipaxi.”

The full interview follows:

Mr. Apergis, you are taking over the Corfu Port Authority at a time of intense activity and investment. What is your main vision for the ports of Corfu and the Diapontian Islands?

“My assumption of duties coincides with a particularly dynamic period for the Corfu Port Authority, during which investments and development initiatives are underway. My main vision is for the port of Corfu – and all the ports under our jurisdiction – to become models of infrastructure and service provision, a reference not only for Greece, but for the entire Europe.

Corfu Port is one of the main gateways to Greece from Central Europe, thanks to its strategic location in the Adriatic. Based on its strong maritime connection with Italy and the continuous strengthening of its presence in maritime tourism and cruising, it has developed into a central hub of the Mediterranean. Its importance is not limited to its geographical location: according to a recent study by the Democritus University of Thrace, presented at a conference in February this year, the cruise activity generates approximately 193 million euros annually at the local level and supports more than 4,500 jobs.

Given your technical background as a civil engineer, how do you intend to enhance the technical design and quality of port project implementation?

“All services are vital for the smooth operation of the port. The technical service in particular is a cornerstone for the operation and upgrade of any port infrastructure. My goal is to transform it into a modern, flexible and efficient mechanism, capable of designing and implementing projects that will meet the future needs of the port and its visitors. Our competence is not limited to the central port of Corfu, but extends to 36 port facilities, which include the Diapontian Islands, Paxi and Antipaxi.”

The concession agreement for the new mega yacht marina was recently signed. What is the project’s implementation schedule and what will be its multiplier effect on the local economy?

“The new Mega Yacht Marina in the port of Corfu, with a budget of over 89 million euros, is the first infrastructure of this level in the Ionian Sea and will serve up to 410 boats up to 140 meters in length. Its presence will enrich the region’s tourism product with a service that did not exist until now, placing Corfu on the international map of luxury yachting. The operation of the marina will create new, specialized and high-level jobs, attracting personnel and professions that did not exist in the Ionian Islands until now. At the same time, it will offer significant fiscal benefits through the sub-concession agreement (9.7 million euros upfront and 7.77% of turnover) and will give a boost to local entrepreneurship.”

What about the interventions to upgrade the passenger terminals and cruise infrastructure? Is there a provision for further expansion, due to the increased passenger traffic?

“The interventions that are currently underway are a continuation of the steadily increasing investment course of the last decade, with a focus on modernization, sustainability and quality maritime tourism. We are in the study phase for a new cruise passenger terminal, as well as for a separate non-Schengen terminal, the cost of which amounted to 700 thousand euros with European funding, which will decongest the existing terminal and ensure a more correct distribution of flows, namely two new passenger terminals at the port of Corfu. At the same time, new passenger stations are progressing in Gaios to be delivered in the near future, as well as the study for the station in Lefkimmi and modernizations in remote locations (Diapontian Islands, Agios Stefanos, Lefkimmi). The planning is complemented by the new marinas (Spilia, Imerolia, Lakka Paxi) and the sub-concession of the mega yachts marina, so that the infrastructure network can support increased homeporting/turnarounds.

The port of Corfu is participating in the European DECOMPRES project for the electrification of ships from shore. How is the implementation of this technology progressing?

“The implementation of the DECOMPRES project is progressing according to schedule and is currently in the stage of completing the technical studies and configuring the infrastructure that will support the provision of electricity from shore. For the first time, ships docked in Corfu will be able to operate exclusively on electric power throughout their stay, eliminating the need to use engines and zeroing out pollutant emissions in the port network. Electric vehicles are also planned for service transportation, solar lighting that is expanded to cover the entire network, as well as saving/circular management practices.”

An ambitious development project is being promoted at the port of Lefkimmi. What is its technical and operational content and when is its completion expected?

“For the port of Lefkimmi, the study and overall design have been completed, including environmental conditions, while the preparation of a study for the construction of a new passenger terminal is underway. At the same time, the technical documents are being prepared that will allow the announcement of the project in the immediate future. The estimated completion horizon is 2-3 years from the start of implementation.”

What are the next major projects you are planning for the next three years?

“In the coming period, important projects are planned that will strengthen the position of Corfu and the surrounding islands in maritime tourism and transport. In the Diapontian Islands, after the new port in Erikoussa, the ports of Othonoi (budget 9.9 million euros) and Mathraki (budget 15.9 million euros) follow. In Corfu, the port of Lefkimmi is underway (budget 6-7 million euros), while in tourism, the marina of Imerolia Kassiopi, the tourist shelter of Spilia and the mega yachts marina (89 million euros) stand out. In addition, three new passenger terminals will be built, two in the central port and one in Lefkimmi, with a total cost of 10 million euros.”