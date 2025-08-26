Building materials: Prices soar 2.9% in July

Prices of building materials continued to climb in July, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT.

More specifically, the Overall Material Costs Index in the Construction (CSTM) of New Residential Buildings recorded an increase of 2.9% in July 2025 in comparison with July 2024.

The corresponding index in July 2024 had recorded an increase of 5.4% compared with July 2023.

The Overall Index in July 2025, compared with the corresponding index in June 2025, rose by 0.3%.The index between July 2024 and June 2024 had also risen by 0.3%.

The average Index for the twelve-month period from August 2024 to July 2025, compared with the corresponding index for the twelve-month period from August 2023 to July2024, moved higher by 4.3%.The comparison of the average Material Costs Index in the corresponding previous twelve-month periods had shown an increase of 5.9%.

As shown by ELSTAT data, the largest increase was recorded in electricity prices (+18.9%), radiators (+6.8%) and plastic pipes (+6.4%).