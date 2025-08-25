Masoutis: On an upward trend in 2025 – Binding agreement for the acquisition of Kritikos in the autumn

Masoutis is expected to sign the binding agreement for the acquisition of Kritikos chain in the fall, according to the latest information from the management of the supermarket chain, and the deal will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

At the beginning of next year, it is also estimated that the inauguration of the new Grand Masoutis will take place, which is accompanied by a large residential project.

Meanwhile, this year the company has opened two new stores in Igoumenitsa and Corfu, as well as the first Masvision store in Athens, i.e. friendly to people with visual impairments, following the corresponding store in Thessaloniki.

Investment plan and results

The company’s investment program for this year amounts to 25 million euros and concerns both the development of new stores and the upgrading of existing ones.

Masoutis recorded a new increase in sales this year, with growth of 6.3% at a five-month level, which is estimated to have increased further during the summer months thanks to the very strong development of the company’s store network in Halkidiki, the Aegean and Ionian islands and other tourist areas of the country.

For the entire current fiscal year, the company’s management estimates that turnover will exceed 1.2 billion euros, compared to 1.149 billion euros in 2024 and 1.076 million euros in 2023 – the first year in which turnover exceeded the 1 billion euro threshold. It should be noted that this estimate does not include the approximately 180 million euros from its participation in the SYNKA of Crete.

Upon the completion of Kritikos’ deal, which has a turnover of around 800 million euros, Masoutis S.A. will “flirt” with a turnover of around 2 billion euros, gaining an even more prominent position in Greek retail.