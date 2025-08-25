Crete-Attica electrical interconnection: Tests completed – On the final stretch for commercial operation

The Crete-Attica electricity interconnection is on the final stretch for commercial operation, following the successful completion of the project’s System Acceptance Tests (SAT) by the Contractor, in collaboration with Ariadne Interconnection and IPTO.

The interconnection will be put into continuous operation for the next two months and then the largest and most complex electricity transmission project ever constructed in the country will be put into commercial operation.

The successful transfer of electricity loads to and from Crete in various operating scenarios. Tests of the maximum transmission capacity of each pole were also carried out, which confirmed the possibility of the electrical interconnection for two-way energy flow, under actual operating conditions.

Energy sufficiency

The project aims to fully ensure the energy sufficiency of the four regional units of Crete and gradually phase out the island’s polluting power generation units.

By achieving a secure supply of electricity to consumers in Crete, without the need to operate local units, the island’s electrical figures will be fully integrated into the electricity market model used for the continental system. Accordingly, the implementation of the hybrid model that has been in force for Crete as of 2021 until its double interconnection, via Attica and Peloponnese, will be terminated.